It has already integrated Copilot into Excel, Teams, Word and other applications, and this approach has seen success with the company's traditional customers—large enterprises. Nearly 70% of Fortune 500 companies use the service, with daily usage increasing substantially, Microsoft said. For example, Vodafone deployed Copilot to 68,000 employees following tests that indicated time savings, while Barclays is implementing it for 100,000 workers globally, Microsoft said in a recent earnings calls.