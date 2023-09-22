Microsoft set to launch AI assistants to Windows and Office soon. All details1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 11:12 AM IST
Microsoft's AI assistant for Windows will roll out on September 26, while the Office AI app will be accessible on November 1. The company is integrating AI into its products using OpenAI's GPT-4 technology.
Microsoft Corp. has announced that its AI assistant for Windows will commence its rollout on September 26, while the Office AI app will become widely accessible on November 1, reported Bloomberg. This development reflects Microsoft's ongoing integration of generative artificial intelligence into its product offerings.