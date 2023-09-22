Microsoft's AI assistant for Windows will roll out on September 26, while the Office AI app will be accessible on November 1. The company is integrating AI into its products using OpenAI's GPT-4 technology.

Microsoft Corp. has announced that its AI assistant for Windows will commence its rollout on September 26, while the Office AI app will become widely accessible on November 1, reported Bloomberg. This development reflects Microsoft's ongoing integration of generative artificial intelligence into its product offerings.

During an event in New York, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella stated that Microsoft's Copilot-branded AI assistants will offer a seamless experience across various operating systems, applications, and devices. As an example, Microsoft demonstrated how a user can request Copilot to locate a flight booking from their text messages.

"We've seen that the most magical and empowering moments people have experienced with AI is when it's informed with the context that extends way beyond what's in front of them. This requires that what we think of today as separate categories — search, productivity, operating systems devices — all come together and evolve," said Nadella.

Reportedly, over the last year, Microsoft has been revamping its major products to incorporate AI technology capable of generating fresh content from extensive datasets. This transformation encompasses a range of products, including Windows, Office, Bing search, security software, and customer and finance solutions. This initiative primarily relies on OpenAI's GPT-4 technology, in which Microsoft has made a substantial $13 billion investment.

The report further highlights that the Office product, introduced in March, has undergone testing with approximately 600 customers and will be priced at an additional $30 per user per month, in addition to the existing fees for most business customers. This product enables employees to utilize both web-based data and internal company data for tasks such as spreadsheet analysis, slideshow creation, and forecasting future business challenges.

In May, Microsoft introduced the Windows product, which can be accessed through a taskbar button on a PC screen, opening a side panel for customers to utilize as an assistant. This tool facilitates actions like copying and pasting text, rewriting, summarizing, and explaining content, among various other tasks. Windows users can also pose queries to Copilot, just like the way they interact with the Bing AI chat.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)