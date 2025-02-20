Microsoft unveils Majorana 1 chip: 5 Things to know about this quantum computing breakthrough

Microsoft has made a significant leap in quantum computing with the introduction of Majorana 1, a revolutionary quantum chip powered by a new topological core. This development could bring practical quantum computing much sooner than expected. Here are the five most important things to know about this breakthrough:

1. A Brand-New State of Matter For years, we have known three main states of matter: solid, liquid and gas. Microsoft has now introduced a fourth – a topological state, said Satya Nadella in a post on X. This was achieved by developing topoconductors, a new class of materials that enable more stable quantum computing, he added. The ability to control these materials means that qubits, the fundamental units of quantum computing, can now be made faster, more reliable, and significantly smaller.

2. The World’s First Topological Quantum Processor According to Microsoft, the Majorana 1 processor is the first quantum chip based on a topological core. This means it incorporates error resistance at the hardware level, making it inherently more stable. Unlike traditional quantum processors, which suffer from high error rates, this innovation allows quantum computers to operate with greater precision and efficiency.

3. A Path to One Million Qubits The tech giant highlights that a powerful quantum computer needs to have at least a million qubits to tackle real-world problems. Microsoft’s new approach offers a clear path to reaching this milestone, with each qubit measuring just 1/100th of a millimetre. This means quantum processors can be small enough to fit in the palm of your hand while delivering computational power beyond all current supercomputers combined.

4. Potential to Solve Unsolvable Problems Quantum computing has the potential to revolutionise industries by solving problems that are impossible for today’s computers. Microsoft’s advancements could lead to innovations such as self-healing materials for construction, more efficient drug discovery, and even the development of catalysts that can break down plastic pollution. This technology could transform everything from healthcare to climate change solutions.

5. Microsoft’s Vision for the Future Microsoft has been working on this technology for nearly two decades, focusing on commercial impact rather than just scientific progress. The company’s research has earned recognition from DARPA, a leading US defence agency, which is evaluating Microsoft’s technology for national security applications. With this breakthrough, Microsoft aims to bring utility-scale quantum computing to the world in years, not decades.

