AI Tool of the Week: Google Vids transforms workplace training

The AI feature/tool we unlocked today: Google Vids.
The AI feature/tool we unlocked today: Google Vids.
What problem does it solve?
Every organization has training and communication needs that should become video, but often don’t. Safety procedures get buried in PDFs. Compliance updates go unread in long emails. Onboarding is explained differently by every manager.
What problem does it solve?
Every organization has training and communication needs that should become video, but often don’t. Safety procedures get buried in PDFs. Compliance updates go unread in long emails. Onboarding is explained differently by every manager.
Professional video production is still slow, expensive, and beyond the skill set of most teams.
Google Vids helps close that gap by making it easier to turn existing content into a first-draft video. You can start with a prompt, use related files from Google Drive such as a PDF, brief, or slide deck, and Vids can help generate a storyboard, script suggestions, stock media, and voiceover. The result is a much faster starting point for internal videos without needing a full production team.
How to access: vids.google.com (included in Google Workspace Business and Enterprise plans)
Google Vids can help you:
• Turn documents into training videos: Start from a policy, manual, or brief and generate a video draft without beginning from scratch.
• Scale communications without a crew: Create leadership updates, compliance briefings, or product walkthroughs using scripts, voiceover, and stock visuals.
• Create without deep creative skills: Vids helps with the structure and production draft, while your team supplies the content and final review.
Example:
A regional HR head at a manufacturing company is rolling out a revised safety protocol across 12 plant locations and 2,000 workers. Coordinating in-person sessions across sites would take weeks. A text circular gets ignored. A vendor-produced video would take too long.
Instead, she opens Google Vids, attaches the updated safety manual from Drive, and types:
“Create a 6-scene safety training video for plant floor workers. Cover the revised PPE protocol, equipment handling changes, and emergency escalation steps. Tone: serious and clear.”
Vids generates a draft storyboard and script suggestions. She adds a recorded intro from the plant head for credibility, reviews the narration, and finalizes the video. The whole process is much faster than traditional production.
What makes Google Vids special?
• Document-aware drafting: Use related files from Drive to help generate the video draft.
• All-in-one workflow: Script, voiceover, media suggestions, and editing happen in one workspace tool.
• Built for workplace videos: Best suited for training, onboarding, updates, and internal communication rather than polished studio-style marketing videos.
Mint's ‘AI tool of the week’ is excerpted from Leslie D'Monte's weekly TechTalk newsletter. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.
Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.
Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO, and Anuj Magazine is co-founder, of AI&Beyond.