Mint Explainer: Can Google get its AI mojo back with Gemini?
Leslie D'Monte 7 min read 08 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Summary
- Google says its new AI model's strength is that it has been built from scratch and not pieced together after training separate components for different media. But according to Gary Marcus, AI scientist and author, Gemini doesn’t blow away its competitor from OpenAI
The generative AI race is heating up with the release of Google's new AI model Gemini, which has been in the works for some time. It provides credible competition to OpenAI's GPT-4. And when OpenAI releases GPT-5, Google is likely to launch ‘Gemini Ultra’, the most powerful version of its AI model.
