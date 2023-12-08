Mint Explainer: Can Google get its AI mojo back with Gemini?

Google, too, is looking to regain its AI glory with Gemini. After all, its transformer models are the base for a majority of foundation models and large language models (LLMs), including GPT-4. Gemini was being touted as Google’s “next-generation foundation model" even when it was still in training. Now that it has been fine-tuned and tested for safety, Gemini is available in three sizes – Ultra, Pro and Nano. Gemini Ultra is its "largest and most capable model for highly complex tasks", Pro is "for scaling across a wide range of tasks", and Nano for "on-device tasks".