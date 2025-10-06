Mint Explainer: How AI search is disrupting SEO, e-commerce and journalism
As AI reshapes online search, businesses face a future where visibility depends less on Google rankings and more on generative engines like ChatGPT Pulse, Perplexity, and voice-led AI discovery.
Google is changing the way it ranks web pages as it prepares for a future in which search engines are run entirely by artificial intelligence. OpenAI, arguably its biggest challenger in decades, is offering personalised information discovery through AI via an early-stage experiment—ChatGPT Pulse. Others such as Perplexity are bringing AI agents to search.