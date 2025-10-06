Mint Explainer: How AI search is disrupting SEO, e-commerce and journalism

For media and marketing, conventional search engine optimisation will cease to exist, replaced by generative engine optimisation – meaning, how well businesses optimise their web pages to show up on AI search. Publications will also be increasingly dependent on AI platforms and have even less control over who sees their content. Consultants and search experts said that with the advent of generative search, fewer users are likely to even visit these websites, and will instead seek information on ChatGPT or Gemini instead. This will reduce direct traffic and thus their ability to monetise.