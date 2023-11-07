AI
Mint Explainer: How celebrities are confronting deep fakes, copyright concerns
Summary
- As AI technology advances, the difficulties faced by these celebrities in protecting their likeness and content have intensified
New Delhi: The surge in AI-generated content has prompted Indian celebrities, such as actor Anil Kapoor, to resort to legal action in the Delhi high court to safeguard their Intellectual Property Rights (IPR).
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more