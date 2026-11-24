BENGALURU : Sarvam AI recently launched Token Factory, a platform that lets businesses run its artificial intelligence (AI) models alongside global alternatives such as DeepSeek and Kimi. The move has drawn industry scrutiny over why a sovereign AI startup, seen as India’s answer to global labs, is now offering inference and access to rival models.
BENGALURU : Sarvam AI recently launched Token Factory, a platform that lets businesses run its artificial intelligence (AI) models alongside global alternatives such as DeepSeek and Kimi. The move has drawn industry scrutiny over why a sovereign AI startup, seen as India’s answer to global labs, is now offering inference and access to rival models.
Mint examines the business case for the move and the customers it targets.
Mint examines the business case for the move and the customers it targets.
What is Token Factory?
Running advanced open-weight AI models requires costly hardware that many Indian startups cannot afford, forcing them to settle for weaker models or rely on overseas cloud providers. Government procurement rules increasingly mandating local hosting add to the challenge, according to experts.
Token Factory aims to bridge both gaps, while testing the capital-intensive economics of running AI inference in India.
In AI, training is the process of building a model, while inference is the model answering a user’s request. Token Factory sells inference by the token, a small chunk of text roughly equal to three-quarters of a word. As a rough guide, 100 tokens equal about 75 words, though exact counts vary. It charges separately for what customers send (input), what the model writes back (output) and repeated text the system has already stored (cached input), which is far cheaper.
At introductory rates valid until December, Sarvam’s 105B model costs ₹10 per million input tokens and ₹25 per million output tokens. DeepSeek V4.1 Flash costs ₹14 and ₹55, with cached input at ₹0.25. Sarvam says it serves over 450 billion DeepSeek tokens a day, 95.7% of prompt tokens from cache.
It has not said how much of this traffic is paid. Counting input tokens alone at list prices, Mint calculates revenue of about ₹3.8 lakh a day.
Half of Token Factory’s 12 models are Chinese, from DeepSeek, Z.ai, Moonshot AI, and Alibaba. The rest are three Sarvam models, two from Google and Cloudflare’s Clef.
Experts say the model lineup is deliberate, pairing Sarvam's Indian-language focus with global models built for other tasks. “DeepSeek’s anchor is coding as a broad application, Kimi is long-context tasks, and Qwen is a general-purpose engine. I think they have cleverly picked and chosen different complementary applications,” said Ajay Modi, investment director at investment management firm Piper Serica.
Whose GPUs run it?
Under the IndiaAI Mission, Sarvam received six months’ access to 4,096 Nvidia H100 graphics processing units (GPUs) to train its models, with a compute bill of ₹246.7 crore, of which the government subsidized ₹98.68 crore, according to the IndiaAI portal. Sarvam said that access ended in March and Token Factory runs on privately procured Nvidia Blackwell GPUs.
Sarvam has no live data centres; facilities in Odisha, with HCLTech, and Tamil Nadu are being built. It has relied on partners such as Yotta Data Services, on whose Shakti Cloud it trained its Sarvam 1 model in 2024.
Selling inference to outside customers also helps Sarvam get more out of its expensive hardware. Because model training happens in bursts, chips bought or leased for research often sit unused between training runs. “When they are using their own GPUs for their own model training, for them, it is basically a good way to monetize their idle capacity,” Modi said.
What’s the economics behind the inference business?
In India, an eight-chip Nvidia B200 server costs ₹3.7 crore to ₹4.9 crore, or at least ₹46 lakh a chip, according to tracker ZenoCloud. Renting one chip costs ₹473 an hour on Yotta and ₹759 on demand at E2E Networks, or ₹11,350 to ₹18,200 a day.
Sarvam said in a 22 November blogpost that one B200 generates about 6,000 output tokens a second on its 105B model. Running all day, that is roughly 518 million tokens, or about ₹12,950 at the introductory rate.
That math shows why hardware ownership and utilization matter in an inference business. At introductory rates, a rented chip earning at most ₹12,950 a day would have to run nearly round the clock just to cover its ₹11,350 to ₹18,200 daily rental bill.
Investors say that leaves little room for prolonged discounting.
“Unless and until they are subsidizing the offering, sooner or later you have to start charging more to customers to recover the GPU costs. Otherwise, this will become totally unviable, or else they have to keep raising capital just to stay relevant,” said Anil Joshi, managing partner at Unicorn India Ventures.
Who is Sarvam targeting?
Token Factory is pitched to Indian startups, smaller enterprises, and government-linked buyers who want to build with top open-weight AI models without investing in expensive servers or routing sensitive data through overseas clouds.
Smaller firms often cannot afford the computing hardware needed to run these models themselves, said Balaraman Ravindran, head of the department of data science and AI at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. Meanwhile, state and Union government procurement rules increasingly require AI services to run on local hardware with guardrails that keep Indian data onshore, he added.
“Even if you manage to run the models on your own local hardware, there might be malicious activity on the part of the model that you cannot control,” he added.
A trusted, India-hosted inference platform addresses both gaps while creating a revenue stream for Sarvam, though Ravindran cautioned that it does not create a lasting competitive moat. “Anybody can float such a service in India if they have access to hardware and capable engineers to ensure the safety,” he added.
Buyers already have several alternatives among existing inference providers both domestically and abroad, including E2E Networks’ Blaze, Jarvislabs, Larsen & Toubro’s Vyoma.AI, and Utho in India, and Together AI, Fireworks and Baseten overseas.
However, industry observers flag two risks: commercial traffic could crowd out the compute Sarvam’s researchers need, and customers coming for global models may never adopt Sarvam’s, leaving it a pure inference host rather than a sovereign model builder.
The test for 2027 is whether introductory rates convert into paying enterprise workloads, and whether customers who arrive for DeepSeek stay for Sarvam.