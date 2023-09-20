Mint Explainer: Why Intel is betting on siliconomy, AI-enabled PCs
Summary
- While Nvidia has been hogging the AI limelight, its storied rival has unveiled an array of technologies to make artificial intelligence more accessible to individuals and companies
The explosive growth of artificial intelligence (AI) has transformed Nvidia's graphics processing units, or GPUs, into one of the hottest technology assets in the world, pushing the company's market capitalization to more than $1 trillion. Intel Inc. does not want to be left behind in the AI race, as was evident during the Intel Innovation 2023 event that began on 19 September in San Jose, California.