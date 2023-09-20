Mint Explainer: Why Intel is betting on siliconomy, AI-enabled PCs

The company has already demonstrated its intent to push Moore’s Law forward with new materials and new packaging technologies such as glass substrates which, when released in the "second half of this decade", will allow for continued scaling of transistors on a package to help meet the need for data-intensive, high-performance workloads like AI and "keep Moore’s Law going well beyond 2030". Named after Intel co-founder Gordon Moore, the law predicts that the number of transistors on an integrated circuit (chip) will double every two years with minimal rise in cost.