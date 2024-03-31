What triggered the excitement?

OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, inadvertently published a blog post that was indexed by search engines Bing and DuckDuckGo. Readers on X and Reddit first spotted the page, which has since been deleted but the cached version hints at the release of GPT-4.5 Turbo with a “knowledge cutoff" of June 2024 (date when the AI model will stop being trained on information). This has led many to believe that OpenAI will release GPT-4.5 Turbo this summer. When asked if GPT-5 is coming this year, Altman remarked: “We will release an amazing new model this year" but “I don’t know what we’ll call it."