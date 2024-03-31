Maintaining that GPT-4 “kind of sucks", Open AI CEO Sam Altman said recently his company will release an “amazing new model" this year. This has sparked speculation that OpenAI may release GPT-5 sometime between June and August this year. Why is this a big deal?
What triggered the excitement?
OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, inadvertently published a blog post that was indexed by search engines Bing and DuckDuckGo. Readers on X and Reddit first spotted the page, which has since been deleted but the cached version hints at the release of GPT-4.5 Turbo with a “knowledge cutoff" of June 2024 (date when the AI model will stop being trained on information). This has led many to believe that OpenAI will release GPT-4.5 Turbo this summer. When asked if GPT-5 is coming this year, Altman remarked: “We will release an amazing new model this year" but “I don’t know what we’ll call it."
Is it true that GPT-4 “kind of sucks"?
Released in 2023, GPT-4’s training data specifics and parameters were not disclosed but unlike GPT-3, it can accept both text and images as input and emit a text output (multimodal). But it still cannot reason, plus it hallucinates (confidently gives wrong answers), and has resulted in a host of plagiarism and copyright violation suits. Launched in 2020 with 175 billion parameters, GPT-3 was a vast improvement over previous editions, with few shot learning (learnings from only a small number of labelled training data) but concerns remained over biases, hallucinations, and contextual understanding.
What can we expect from the “amazing" new model?
GPT-5, or whatever OpenAI chooses to call its new model, is expected to exponentially enhance the multimodal capabilities of GPT-4, have a larger context window (to allow for more inputs), and predict the next token in a sequence, enabling tasks such as sentence completion and code generation essential for chatbots like ChatGPT.
How’s the competition out there?
Stiff. GPT-4 has competition from foundational models like Google’s Gemini, Meta’s LLaMa, and Anthropic’s Claude 3 family. While Microsoft has invested about $10 billion in OpenAI, Amazon has upped its stake in Anthropic to $4 billion. Anthropic Claude 3 family—Claude 3 Haiku, Claude 3 Sonnet, and Claude 3 Opus—will initially offer a 200,000 context window, much bigger than
GPT-4’s 128,000. In addition, Gemini 1.0 Ultra can run up to 1 million tokens (numerical representation of words).