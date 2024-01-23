Mint Primer: What if someone uses ChatGPT for military work?
Summary
- In a change of policy, OpenAI has removed the words ‘military’ and ‘warfare’ from the activities it wouldn't allow its model to be used for
- Microsoft OpenAI’s biggest investor, already has software contracts with the armed forces and other government branches in the US
Until recently, OpenAI wouldn’t allow its models to be used for activity that had “high risk of physical harm, including weapons development, military and warfare." Now it has removed the words ‘military’ and ‘warfare’. Is this a routine update, or should we be worried?