Mint Primer: What if someone uses ChatGPT for military work?

What is the policy change at OpenAI?

Until recently, OpenAI had explicitly banned the use of its models for weapons development and military and warfare. But on 10 January, it updated its policy. It continues to prevent the use of its service “to harm yourself or others", citing “develop or use weapons" as an example, but has removed the words ‘military’ and ‘warfare’, as first pointed out by The Intercept. With OpenAI already working with the Pentagon on a number of projects including cybersecurity initiatives, there’s concern in some quarters that this softening of stance could result in the misuse of GPT-4 and ChatGPT for military and warfare.