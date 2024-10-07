AI
Where exactly is GenAI making an impact in business?
Summary
- AI is being used in software and product development for testing, debugging and maintenance. Customer support is using GenAI for analytics, addressing customer issues and improving virtual agents.
Some enterprises remain sceptical about the returns on artificial intelligence (AI) deployment. However, a recent report from Bain & Company has cited encouraging gains. Mint explains the state of GenAI adoption among companies today.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more