Mint Primer | Why is there the hype around AI summit in India?
The India AI Impact Summit, organised by Meity, aims to signal India’s intent in a technology seen as the biggest shift since the industrial revolution.
India’s big-ticket push for global prominence in artificial intelligence begins on 16 February. The AI Impact Summit has driven hotel prices higher across New Delhi, and attendance rates for global heads of state match those seen when India hosted the G20 summit in 2023. Why is there such hype around a technology event, and what does the summit seek to achieve? Mint explains.