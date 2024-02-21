Mint's AI-powered leap: Redefining user engagement on Budget Day

Mint, the award-winning Indian business publication, transformed user engagement on Union Budget Day 2024 through AI-led innovations and interactive tools such as a chatbot and polls, garnering an encouraging response and setting new benchmarks for reader-centric journalism.

Held in high esteem by the country’s business leaders, founders, and policymakers, Mint remains committed to its mission: to be a catalyst for growth and change, partnering with our audiences to think ahead. With its extensive Budget coverage and innovative features, Mint aimed to make understanding the Budget easier for its readers by helping them find all the answers they need.

View Full Image Mint AI

Here's Mint's top features from Union Budget 2024:

Ask Mint Genie: Empowering Users with AI-Driven Interaction

A standout feature of Mint's Budget coverage was the AI-powered chatbot - Ask Mint Genie - a pioneering innovation, redefining how Indians experience the Budget.

The chatbot addressed various Budget-related topics, witnessing a five-fold spike in time spent on Budget day compared to regular days.

Top queries included insights into the government's aspirations, macroeconomic factors influencing market trends, the impact of schemes like Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, and distinctions between the Interim Budget 2024 and the Union Budget 2023.

Beyond Budget-centric topics, the newly launched chatbot also delves into a wide array of subjects, including the economy, markets, companies, and personal finance, experiencing a consistent uptick in daily user engagement.

View Full Image Mint AI initiatives

Quiz & Polls: Driving Engagement

As a distinctive offering aimed at enhancing user engagement, Mint introduced the Daily Budget Quiz, offering users an exciting opportunity to enhance their knowledge about the Union Budget and win exciting prizes like iPhone or a smartwatch. Each question over a period of two weeks was designed to provide insights into intriguing trivia, such as the first woman to present India’s Budget and the finance minister to present the most number of Budgets. The quiz garnered great response, with 13 people winning a smartwatch and Sudhanshu Gunjal emerging as the winner of an iPhone 15.

Many of our Mint readers participated in the Daily Quiz and some were the lucky winners of iPhone 15 & Smartwatches. Here is what they shared about their experience of being Mint readers & participating in the Quiz.

View Full Image Mint AI initiatives

Mint launchedDaily Polls for the first time, empowering users to voice their opinions on important matters related to the Union Budget 2024. It was another standout feature driving widespread user participation, with many engaging polls on diverse important topics.

Some interesting takeaways were that 60% of people felt that improving charging infrastructure can facilitate EV adoption in India, 40% of users think that girl education should be prioritized for improving women's welfare, and 58% felt that the manufacturing sector should receive government funding to create a positive economic impact.

These gamification strategies led tousers spending three times more time on Mint platforms as the nation hailed the interim Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

