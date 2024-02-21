Mint's AI-powered leap: Redefining user engagement on Budget Day
With its extensive Budget coverage and innovative features, Mint aimed to make understanding the Budget easier for its readers by helping them find all the answers they need.
Mint, the award-winning Indian business publication, transformed user engagement on Union Budget Day 2024 through AI-led innovations and interactive tools such as a chatbot and polls, garnering an encouraging response and setting new benchmarks for reader-centric journalism.