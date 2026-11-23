Tesla CEO Elon Musk has warned that AI companies could run out of cash if the delay in data center construction continues. The world’s richest man pointed out that data centers are capital-intensive and any delay in getting them online could leave companies dry in the near future.

Musk, the founder of xAI, made the comments in response to an X post that argued that AI buildout and the need for compute have already peaked.

‘Cash shortage is also going to be nuts’ “Getting this amount of compute turned on, cooled and working reliably is incredibly hard,” Musk said.

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“The cash shortage is also going to be nuts next year. Even cumulative industry delays of a few months between paying for compute and getting it reliable enough to generate revenue will mean hundreds of billions of incremental dollars just for working capital,” he added.

Musk warned about neocloud consolidation This is not the first time Musk has raised the alarm over cash squeeze hampering AI data center buildout. In October, warned that more than 200 neoclouds face failure or consolidation as debt markets tighten for firms lacking non-AI-data-center revenue.

“Debt markets have almost entirely shut off access to money for any company that doesn’t have substantial revenue independent of AI data centers,” Musk had said.

Growing opposition to data centers The world's first trillionaire’s comments come in the backdrop of a growing global pushback against data center buildouts. Opposition to data centers is also on the rise in the US, where the AI infrastructure buildout was one of the most discussed topics during the recent midterm elections. Several Democrats who promised to slow down or regulate data center buildouts have won their elections, including in deep red states.

What data say about AI buildout delay Earlier this month, JP Morgan warned that data center backlash could slow AI buildout. Citing a report by research and consultancy group Wood Mackenzie, JP Morgan noted that moratorium actions have been taken against 400 data centers since January, against just 45 across all of 2023–2025. It noted that while projects already under construction are generally less vulnerable to new restrictions, the buildout from 2028 onward is most exposed.

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Morgan Stanley also stated that roughly 35% to 50% of planned AI data center capacity is facing delays or pushbacks, driven primarily by electrical grid and equipment bottlenecks, local political pushback, and construction/labor constraints rather than a lack of capital.