The Existence Project: Inside a tribal district’s race to teach AI a language with no script

When Manisha Warghade sat down to type her own language into a phone, the words weren’t there.
She is an associate professor in Navapur, a town in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district, and a native speaker of Bhilali, one of the tongues that shade into one another across the hills where Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh meet. She has worked on tribal languages for years. Yet typing one sentence in her own took a long time, she says, because the words were not available to type. The language had no settled place inside the phone, no keyboard that expected it.
That absence is what a tribal district set out to fill, under a name that aimed higher than a chatbot. In the district’s records the project ends in two words: Astitva Prakalp, the Existence Project.
The language at its centre is Dehwali Bhili, spoken by some 10 million people across western and central India and written down by almost no one. The plan was to gather enough of it as speech to train a machine to recognize it, translate it, say it back and then wire that machine into MahaVISTAAR, the Maharashtra government’s AI farm-advisory, which carries university-vetted crop and dosage advice into a phone.
At the end of it, a Bhili-speaking woman on a basic phone could call a number, ask about her crop or a sick child, and be understood by the state. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the first model as a first of its kind—a tribal language taught to an artificial intelligence machine.
The people who built it were after the larger meaning of the name: the identity and the undocumented knowledge a language carries, the words for a tree, a grain-store and a marriage rite that live nowhere but in Bhili. Saving the language, they kept saying in one room after another, meant saving the culture inside it. And to do even the first part, the district had to choose—one dialect out of at least four spoken within its own borders, and one use case, agriculture, out of the five the project began with.
No choice between dialects is small. “There’s a popular saying in linguistics that a language is just a dialect with an army,” says Manu Chopra, who runs Karya, a data company involved in the project. “Each dialect is a unique subculture.”
India is preparing to teach AI machines hundreds of such languages. And Nandurbar is where the method is being worked out first.