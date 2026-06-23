The Existence Project: Inside a tribal district’s race to teach AI a language with no script

State view

The district has been here before. A generation ago, the rising water of a great dam drowned villages whose people were these same Bhils. Their displacement was logged as development. In 2010, the state came to Tembhli and gave a tribal woman the country’s first Aadhaar number, counting her by reducing her to twelve digits. Now it has come a third time, with a microphone and a model, after the language has been narrowed to one dialect and scoped to the price of seed. Each arrival has let the state see these people a little more clearly.