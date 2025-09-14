Nano Banana trend: Want to use Gemini AI's tool, but don't know where to start? Google shares some prompts you can use

Google has shared examples of what its new, updated DeepMind imaged editing artificial intelligence (AI) model, known as Nano Banana, can do for users. Available via the Gemini app, Nano Banana has taken the AI community by storm, helping Google's AI offering beat OpenAI's ChatGPT in the App Store rankings.
What is Nano Banana update capable of? According to Google, you can turn your pet into a tiny figurine, or a video game character. It added that the update “gives you more control”, such as keeping “a person or pet consistent across edits, blend multiple photos together, alter parts of an image while keeping the rest the same and apply the style from one picture’s object to another — all while preserving important details of the original”.
Mint has also explored how you can use Nano Banana in practical ways here.
Amid the nano-banana virality, Gemini has seemingly replaced ChatGPT as the top-ranked app on the Apple App Store. Notably, when Mint checked the apps store on September 14 and looked through the ‘Top Apps’, it showed Google Gemini on first, followed by Threads and then ChatGPT.
Nano Banana the newest viral AI keyword, is an AI image editing tool from Google, that transforms user photos into hyper-polished 3D figurine-style portraits. Designed for realism and consistency, it has been applauded for preserving facial features, pets, and even allowing users to make complex edits such as changing backgrounds, blending multiple photos, or adjusting clothing, all while keeping the subject recognisable.
Prompt 1: Recreate this cat as a 16-bit video game character, and place the character in a level of a 2D 16-bit platform video game.
Prompt 2: Here’s a picture of me as an adult. Create a photo of me as an adult sitting with myself as a child in a playroom having a tea party together.
Prompt 3: Turn this photo into a map of a stylised 3D world for a fantasy game. Include a village and harbor.
Prompt 4: Turn this photo into a pencil drawing.
Prompt 5: Turn these ingredients into a refined delicious-looking dessert, inspired by these ingredients. Plate it as if it were a dish at a 5-star avant-garde restaurant.
Prompt 6: Turn these scissors into a realistic-looking fantasy character in a movie about elves and fairies.
Prompt 7: Create a realistic-looking small 3D model of this dog. Place the model on a desk next to birthday packaging that makes it look like someone unwrapped the model as a gift.
Prompt 8: Create a riveting epic 9 part story with 9 images with these two protagonists and their adventures as secret superheroes. The story is thrilling throughout with emotional highs and lows and ending on a great twist and high note. Do not include any words or text on the images but tell the story purely through the imagery itself.
Prompt 9: Change this person's dress to be made out of tennis balls.
Prompt 10: Transform this house into a vibrant tropical island design. Replace the roof with thatch and add bamboo structural elements. Surround it with lush, colorful tropical plants and palm trees.