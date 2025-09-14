Nano Banana trend: Want to use Gemini AI's tool, but don't know where to start? Google shares some prompts you can use

Google has shared examples of what its new, updated DeepMind imaged editing artificial intelligence (AI) model, known as Nano Banana, can do for users. Available via the Gemini app, Nano Banana has taken the AI community by storm, helping Google's AI offering beat OpenAI's ChatGPT in the App Store rankings.

Advertisement

What is Nano Banana update capable of? According to Google, you can turn your pet into a tiny figurine, or a video game character. It added that the update “gives you more control”, such as keeping “a person or pet consistent across edits, blend multiple photos together, alter parts of an image while keeping the rest the same and apply the style from one picture’s object to another — all while preserving important details of the original”.

Mint has also explored how you can use Nano Banana in practical ways here.

Also Read | How to create 3D model of yourself with Gemini Nano Banana AI?

Gemini overtakes ChatGPT on Apple App Store? Amid the nano-banana virality, Gemini has seemingly replaced ChatGPT as the top-ranked app on the Apple App Store. Notably, when Mint checked the apps store on September 14 and looked through the ‘Top Apps’, it showed Google Gemini on first, followed by Threads and then ChatGPT.

Advertisement

Nano Banana the newest viral AI keyword, is an AI image editing tool from Google, that transforms user photos into hyper-polished 3D figurine-style portraits. Designed for realism and consistency, it has been applauded for preserving facial features, pets, and even allowing users to make complex edits such as changing backgrounds, blending multiple photos, or adjusting clothing, all while keeping the subject recognisable.

Here are some of the examples and prompts shared by Google: Prompt 1: Recreate this cat as a 16-bit video game character, and place the character in a level of a 2D 16-bit platform video game.

Turn your pet into a game character

Advertisement

Prompt 2: Here’s a picture of me as an adult. Create a photo of me as an adult sitting with myself as a child in a playroom having a tea party together.

Imagine yourself in creative situations

Prompt 3: Turn this photo into a map of a stylised 3D world for a fantasy game. Include a village and harbor.

Advertisement

A photo can be an adventure

Prompt 4: Turn this photo into a pencil drawing.

Art on your fingertips

Advertisement

Prompt 5: Turn these ingredients into a refined delicious-looking dessert, inspired by these ingredients. Plate it as if it were a dish at a 5-star avant-garde restaurant.

Visualise your meals before you make it

Prompt 6: Turn these scissors into a realistic-looking fantasy character in a movie about elves and fairies.

Advertisement

Scissor or fairies, your imagination can make the choice

Prompt 7: Create a realistic-looking small 3D model of this dog. Place the model on a desk next to birthday packaging that makes it look like someone unwrapped the model as a gift.

Customise art or toys for your pets

Advertisement

Prompt 8: Create a riveting epic 9 part story with 9 images with these two protagonists and their adventures as secret superheroes. The story is thrilling throughout with emotional highs and lows and ending on a great twist and high note. Do not include any words or text on the images but tell the story purely through the imagery itself.

Create your own comic book

Advertisement

Prompt 9: Change this person's dress to be made out of tennis balls.

Fashion imagination

Prompt 10: Transform this house into a vibrant tropical island design. Replace the roof with thatch and add bamboo structural elements. Surround it with lush, colorful tropical plants and palm trees.

Advertisement