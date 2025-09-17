Nano Banana trend: Salman Khan to Jagathy Sreekumar get viral ‘retro diva’ makeover — Here are 5 prompts you can use

Nano Banana trend: The internet's latest crazy, Google Gemini AI's image editing tool Nano Banana is going strong.

Praised for preserving facial features, pets, and even allowing users to make complex edits such as changing backgrounds, blending multiple photos, or adjusting clothing, tool is being used by social media users to craft “vintage Bollywood” style edits of their favourite celebrities.

What started as retro sarees, vintage Bollywood, dreamy romantic vibes, and old-school cinema edits, have sprung a sub-section dedicated to turning their favourite onscreen hero into a “retro diva” using the Gemini app.

From Salman Khan to Salim Kumar and the Jagathy Sreekumar, fan made edits using Nano Banana's features are trending on Instagram.

How to create images using Google Gemini's Nano Banana: Install Google Gemini App and log in using your Google account on the browser.

Upload the photo you want to use (selfie, photograph, image).

Type your prompt and hit the enter button.

Create a “retro diva” look using Gemini's Nana Banana using these prompts Prompt 1: Create a 4k portrait of the subject wearing an elegant white lace saree, with long, dark, wavy hair cascading over her shoulders. The saree should be draped over one shoulder, with a matching colour sleeveless blouse underneath. There should be lilies behind her right ear, with soft front lighting on the subject. I want her face to remain unalterated. The background should be warm and soft with a retro and artistic style.

Prompt 2: Create a 4k retro, vintage-inspired image of the subject in a gold coloured Banarasi saree capturing the '90s romance movie aesthetic. She must have dark brown, silky hair and a small yellow flower tucked visibly into her hair. She is standing against an old wooden door, with sunset “golden hour” lighting and moody cinematic effect. Her pose should be looking away as if waiting for someone.

Prompt 3: Create a 4k retro, vintage black and white image of the subject in a white chiffon saree, giving it a 80s Bollywood movie aesthetic. She should have black hair, small diamond drop earrings, and a flower crown. The girl is standing in front of a white wall, with flowers creeping up the facade. Create a soft glow on her face and a dramatic shadow on the wall behind her. The expression on her face should be calm and features should not be changed from the image.

Prompt 4: Create a retro, vintage-inspired image — grainy yet bright of the girl in a bright blue saree with a red blouse, styled in a Pinterest-inspired aesthetic. Capture the essence of a ’90s movie baddie with dark brown hair, a windy romantic atmosphere, and dramatic contrasts. She should pose as if walking and glancing back. The background should be stone walls of a castle.

Prompt 5: Create a retro, vintage-inspired image of the girl wearing a black cotton saree with white leaf prints and a matching blouse, styled with a white flower in her hair. Place her against a solid wall with heavy shadows and dramatic contrasts to create a mysterious, cinematic vibe.

Check out how Instagram users have experimented:

Avoid these 5 mistakes while making your Bollywood-stage vintage saree images Make sure you use photos where the subject is clearly visible, and try to avoid low-resolution or group photos. It is advisable to upload sharp and clear images to make the most out of the Google Gemini Nano Banana AI saree trend.

Try and keep your prompts sharp and crisp. Use three or four strong, visual cues instead of writing long paragraphs.

Be specific in your prompts, rather than a generic “make me look like a Bollywood actor/ actress”, give direction instead on the colour, fabric of the saree, the lighting style and the background colour for desired results.

In the prompt, use phrases such as “keep the same facial features” and “do not change the face shape” to avoid getting your face too altered.

To achieve the authentic aesthetic, specify the background of the edited image to match Bollywood-style.