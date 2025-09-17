Nano Banana trend: Want to create stylised images for Durga Puja 2025? Here are 5 prompts you can use and how to do it

Nano Banana trend for Durga Puja 2025: Amid the hype for Google Gemini AI's Nano Banana image editing tool, we bring you five prompts to create stylised images this Durga Puja 2025. We also provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to write your own prompts and use Google's Gemini AI image editing tool.

The newest artificial intelligence (AI) tool generating buzz, Nano Banana is an AI image editing tool from Google, that transforms user photos into hyper-polished 3D figurine-style portraits. Powered by Gemini 2.5 Flash, it is available for use via the Gemini app.

How to create images using Google Gemini's Nano Banana: Install the Google Gemini App and log in using your Google account on the browser.

Upload the photo you want to use (selfie, photograph).

Type your prompt and hit the enter button.

5 Nano Banana Prompts for Durga Puja 2025 Nano Banana has been praised for preserving facial features, pets, and even allowing users to make complex edits such as changing backgrounds, blending multiple photos, or adjusting clothing, all while keeping the subject recognisable.

Durga Puja celebrations in watercolour

Durga Puja

Prompt 1: Create a watercolour style image. Keep the central statue in focus, with bright colours and add spotlight to the figures.

Nano Banana generated AI image

Durga Puja celebrations in Ghibli style

Men celebrate Durga Puja in Delhi

Prompt 2: Create an image of the men celebrating Durga Puja in Ghibli style. Add signs of celebration such as fireworks and confetti

Nano Banana generated image

Durga Puja celebrations in Charcoal

Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata

Prompt 3: Create an image of the Durga statue above in charcoal sketch with only the background coloured in red

Nana Banana generated AI image

Durga Puja celebrations with futuristic design

Durga Puja

Prompt 4: Create an image of futuristic Durga Puja using warm and bright colours.

Nano Banana generated AI image

Durga Puja celebrations in lego 3D style

Durga Puja celebrations

Prompt 5: Create an image of Durga Puja into 3D lego style with message of environment and love for the planet.

Nano Banana generated AI image

Tips for writing Nano Banana prompts Begin your prompts with a simple, three-part structure that includes the who, what, and where of the image you want to generate. Add further details later. Essentially, your first prompt should have the subject, action, and scene or background.

Avoid generic words in your prompts by adding details like age, attire, facial expression, fabric texture, setting, lighting, and accessories.

When transforming a picture into a different style, be careful not only when choosing the scenario—like Polaroid, '90s Bollywood posters, or retro-grainy—but also about the general mood you want to evoke, such as dreamy, dramatic, nostalgic, glamorous, or romantic.

Giving the model details about the camera angle, framing (e.g., "close up" or "full body portrait"), and depth of field can help improve the composition and elevate the visual impact. ​

Nano Banana typically delivers images in a square crop. To fix image resolution problems, try to specify the image resolution, such as "4K" or "high-res," along with the aspect ratio you need, i.e. "16:9" for banners, "3:4" for portraits, or "1:1" for Instagram.