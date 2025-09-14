Nano Banana trend: We asked ChatGPT to suggest prompts for different professions to make images. This is what it shared

Nano Banana, the newest artificial intelligence (AI) tool generating buzz, is an AI image editing tool from Google, that transforms user photos into hyper-polished 3D figurine-style portraits.

Available for use via the Gemini app, Nano Banana provides “realistic and consistent” output that has been praised for preserving facial features, pets, and even allowing users to make complex edits such as changing backgrounds, blending multiple photos, or adjusting clothing, all while keeping the subject recognisable.

Gemini overtakes ChatGPT on Apple App Store? In fact, Nano Banana's virality has taken the AI community by storm, helping Google's Gemini AI beat OpenAI's ChatGPT in the Apple App Store rankings. When Mint checked the ‘Top Apps’ on September 14, Google Gemini was first, followed by Threads and then ChatGPT.

Google has shared examples of what its new, updated DeepMind imaged editing artificial intelligence (AI) model, known as Nano Banana, can do for users here. And, Mint has also explored how you can use Nano Banana in practical ways here.

To add to the fun of experimenting with Nano Banana, we asked ChatGPT to provide some prompts that you can use, based on your profession.

