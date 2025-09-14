Nano Banana trend: We asked ChatGPT to suggest prompts for different professions to make images. This is what it shared

Nano Banana, the newest artificial intelligence (AI) tool generating buzz, is an AI image editing tool from Google, that transforms user photos into hyper-polished 3D figurine-style portraits.

Advertisement

Available for use via the Gemini app, Nano Banana provides “realistic and consistent” output that has been praised for preserving facial features, pets, and even allowing users to make complex edits such as changing backgrounds, blending multiple photos, or adjusting clothing, all while keeping the subject recognisable.

Gemini overtakes ChatGPT on Apple App Store? In fact, Nano Banana's virality has taken the AI community by storm, helping Google's Gemini AI beat OpenAI's ChatGPT in the Apple App Store rankings. When Mint checked the ‘Top Apps’ on September 14, Google Gemini was first, followed by Threads and then ChatGPT.

Google has shared examples of what its new, updated DeepMind imaged editing artificial intelligence (AI) model, known as Nano Banana, can do for users here. And, Mint has also explored how you can use Nano Banana in practical ways here.

Advertisement

To add to the fun of experimenting with Nano Banana, we asked ChatGPT to provide some prompts that you can use, based on your profession.

Also Read | Nano Banana AI image trend: Users disappointed as Gemini tool ignores prompts

Nano Banana prompts by profession: Suggested by ChatGPT Scientist: “Create an image of a scientist analysing a sample under a futuristic microscope, surrounded by glowing chemical formulas and lab equipment.”

Teacher: “Create an image of a biology teacher holding a tablet in front of a digital smartboard, explaining nanotechnology to curious students.”

Chef: “Create an image of a gourmet chef plating a dessert with banana slices using tweezers, in a high-end molecular gastronomy kitchen.”

Artist: “Create an image of an artist painting a surreal scene featuring a technology and nature coexisting. Make it colourful and imaginative, Van Gogh style.”

Astronaut: “Create an image of an astronaut floating in zero gravity, reaching for a snack floating beside them in a futuristic space capsule.”

Nanotechnologist: “Create an image of a nanotechnologist controlling robotic arms to engineer a sample on an atomic level, inside a cleanroom lab.”

Business Executive: “Create an image of a tech CEO presenting the nano banana tool as a breakthrough product at a high-tech product launch event, like a futuristic Apple keynote.”

Farmer: “Create an image of a futuristic farmer harvesting bananas using drones and robotic arms in a vertical hydroponic greenhouse.”

Musician: “Create an image of a pop star performing on stage with a glowing microphone, under neon lights and a sci-fi background.”

Software Engineer: “Create an image of a programmer coding an AI to simulate the behaviour of a personal assistant, holographic interfaces glowing around them.”