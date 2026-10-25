NCERT develops AI module for Classes 9-12: Data privacy, ethical use and critical thinking in focus

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has developed an introductory module on Computational Thinking (CT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for students in Classes 9 to 12, aiming to build their understanding of emerging technologies and responsible digital practices.

Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the module is designed for students with no prior knowledge of artificial intelligence. It introduces fundamental concepts, real-world applications and limitations of AI while highlighting data privacy, ethical technology use and independent thinking.

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NCERT said the module presents computational thinking as a systematic approach to solving problems and helps students understand how AI works, where it can be applied and what its limitations are.

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NCERT's AI module focuses on activity-based learning The module follows an experiential learning approach, incorporating discussions, practical exercises, experimentation and reflection. The approach is intended to help students understand computational thinking and AI through participation rather than relying solely on theoretical instruction.

The activities can be conducted with or without digital devices, allowing schools with different levels of technological infrastructure to use the material.

By introducing these concepts at the secondary and senior secondary levels, the module aims to strengthen students' critical thinking, creativity and problem-solving skills while helping them understand the possibilities and constraints of AI-based technologies.

Data privacy, misinformation and ethical AI use in focus Responsible technology use is a central component of the module. Students are encouraged to critically verify information generated by AI systems instead of accepting automated responses without scrutiny.

The material also addresses risks associated with AI-generated content and seeks to help learners develop a more informed approach to using digital tools.

Fairness and ethical responsibility are among the other areas covered, encouraging students to consider the consequences of how AI systems are developed and applied.

The emphasis on verification and responsible use is particularly relevant as AI tools become increasingly accessible across education and other areas of everyday life.

Why NCERT is emphasising human judgement in AI education NCERT's module seeks to familiarise students with artificial intelligence without compromising independent thinking and human decision-making.

It aims to help learners become informed, confident and responsible users of technology while reinforcing the importance of human judgement, creativity and ethical responsibility.

The initiative aligns with NEP 2020's broader emphasis on critical thinking, problem-solving and skills relevant to changing technological needs.