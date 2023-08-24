‘Need for common rules in gen AI’

New Delhi: Among seven task forces making recommendations as part of India’s B20 leadership, a key recommendation was to develop a common regulatory framework for generative artificial intelligence (AI)—a nascent field of technology finding adoption across various industries and governance—said N. Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons and chairperson of B20 India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the three-day B20 India Summit, Chandrasekaran said, “Digital transformation by adopting AI at a scale is one of key objectives of this summit. So much can be done on generative AI. It requires regulation in some form. It is important to see how we can come together to create a common regulatory framework to bring responsibility in the use of generative AI, but it should not choke innovation."

To do this, Chandrasekaran added that India’s experience “will be useful" in offering the nation’s digital public infrastructure (DPIs). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The latter has been a key aspect of discussions and consensus at India’s ongoing G20 presidency. On 19 August, digital economy ministers of G20 nations agreed to the adoption of DPI frameworks in order to accelerate achieving the sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Chandrasekaran also detailed the themes that have been achieved at B20, the business forum of G20. “We have had nine themes, seven task forces and two action councils, which have addressed the needs of the world economy, society and especially the global south," he added.

The seven task forces set-up under B20, which will present their reports during the Summit from 25-27 August, were centred around digital transformation, building a resilient global supply chain, financing sustainability transition, policies for economic recovery with focus on micro, small and medium enterprises; skilling, motivation and inclusivity of women; skilling in technological changes; integrating environmental sustainability guidelines (ESG) in businesses; and integration of the African continent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking about the focus on building resilience in the global supply chain, Chandrasekaran said that the crucial piece to doing so is in developing an ecosystem—"be it in electronics, high-tech manufacturing, defence and other areas."

The B20 chairman also agreed that while regulatory oversight is required, “we cannot start by saying it is impossible."