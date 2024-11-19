New AI entertainment studio gets backing from Peter Chernin, Andreessen Horowitz

Veteran media executive Peter Chernin and tech investor Andreessen Horowitz are backing a new studio that will primarily use generative artificial intelligence to make shows and movies, embracing a new technology that traditional Hollywood players are venturing into cautiously.
The studio, Promise, is the brainchild of George Strompolos and Jamie Byrne, two former YouTube executives who were early to the influencer space, along with Dave Clark, a generative AI artist.
Unlike traditional studios that are starting to experiment with generative AI for storyboarding or some visual effects, Promise is creating an entire studio centered on using these tools. It is creating production software, called Muse, for its artists to take advantage of generative AI tools, and will look to use them for everything from conceptualizing scenes to actual production, rather than exploring around the edges like others are doing.
“We aren’t thinking of generative AI as a VFX tool to make the snow look pretty when it falls," Strompolos said.
The company expects to be making shows and movies as well as new formats, such as interactive content, within three years.
“In my experience as big companies dabble in things, it’s not the best road to success," said Chernin, who is investing in Promise through his production company, North Road. “It’s likely better done in a separate company that is 100% focused on that and it’s better done bottom up rather than top down."
Generative AI was a major sticking point and concern in last year’s actors’ and writers’ strikes, as the groups worried the technology would replace the content they created or their likeness, or studios wouldn’t compensate artists fairly for training AI tools with their material. Their negotiated deals included some protections on those issues, and studios have opened up to using these tools more.
Lionsgate, the studio behind the “John Wick" franchise, just signed a deal with AI startup Runway to create a model that it can use in making movies and shows, as The Wall Street Journal earlier reported. A few animation studios, like Invisible Universe, use generative AI to create animation franchises for platforms like TikTok and YouTube. And Oscar-winning writer, producer, and director James Cameron recently joined the board of directors of Stability AI.
But Promise is one of the first in an emerging category of Hollywood studios specializing in using the technology to make shows and movies.
Major entertainment companies, including Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney, are being more cautious with spending on shows and movies as they push to expand their streaming services and offset declines in their traditional TV businesses. Generative AI will open up how much content is available to these companies, said Doug Shapiro, a consultant to media companies.
As these tools evolve, more people will be able to create shows and movies at the same level historically reserved for Hollywood studios, he said.
Andreessen Horowitz gets pitched on AI studios regularly, but often they are run by either Hollywood executives or tech executives, said Andrew Chen, a partner at the venture-capital firm. Promise’s co-founders span tech, distribution and entertainment, an appealing combination, he said.
Strompolos most recently was CEO of Fullscreen, an entertainment company that worked with influencers and had financial backing from Chernin.
It is only a matter of time before established Hollywood directors and showrunners begin to turn to these tools over depending on studios for financing, Shapiro said.
“You are going to get to a point where established directors and showrunners see this as an opportunity to reduce or eliminate their dependence on Hollywood’s checkbook," he said.
Byrne, who oversaw the Creator Partnership program at YouTube, views a lot of similarities between today’s generative AI space and the influencer market in its early days. “YouTube is known for democratizing distribution," he said. “Generative AI is democratizing creation."
