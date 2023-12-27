New York Times sues Microsoft, OpenAI for ‘copying, using its content’ without permission
The lawsuit claimed that Microsoft and Open AI illegally used NYT's content to build their artificial intelligence models ChatGPT and Copilot
In a move with game-changing ramifications for artificial intelligence and the news publishing sector, the New York Times (NYT) has initiated legal proceedings against Microsoft and OpenAI, alleging unauthorized “copying and using millions of its articles". This legal action, as reported by The Verge on Wednesday, asserts that the technology entities have employed the NYT's content to build their artificial intelligence models ChatGPT and Copilot, thereby engaging in direct competition with the content generated by the media outlet.