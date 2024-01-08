No, AI Machines Can’t Think

Be ready for it. Sometime soon, the digirati will declare that artificial-intelligence machines have passed the Turing test and thus the era of superintelligence and sentient computers has arrived. The promised land is artificial general intelligence: AGI. Don’t fall for it. Your cranial cavity’s inner voice and self-awareness explain why.
In 1950 computing pioneer Alan Turing proposed a simple “Imitation Game" test to answer the question, “Can machines think?" If an interrogator blindly connected to a machine and a human can’t tell the difference based on their answers, then the machine can think. Turing thought that by 2000 machines would be able to imitate humans 70% of the time after five minutes of discussion. He then brushed off his own analysis by saying, “The original question ‘Can machines think?’ I believe to be too meaningless to deserve discussion." Instead, the Turing test simply measured if machines could fool humans. Look up the verb “ape."
Nonetheless, fear-mongers are out in force. In Silicon Valley, what goes for cocktail-party conversation now includes the question, “What’s your p(doom)?" This is a geek-class measure of the probability that AI will existentially wipe out mankind. Many answer over 30. Mine is zero.
There are so many flaws in a simple Turing test. You think AI hallucinates or makes stuff up? Many real-life thinking machines, (you know, the ones with skin) also sound unreal: Men can get pregnant, Bored Ape NFTs are valuable, man buns, peaceful protests.
Mustafa Suleyman, chief executive of Inflection AI and a co-founder of DeepMind, which Google bought, recently proposed a new Turing test. Provide a machine $100,000 and see if it can turn it into $1 million, perhaps using Alibaba and an e-commerce site. It’s silly because by this measure a decent spambot is intelligent!
Ada Lovelace, the 19th-century mathematician, was ahead of her time. Of Charles Babbage’s early computer, invented in 1837, she wrote a few years later: “The Analytical Engine has no pretensions to originate anything. It can do whatever we know how to order it to perform." A Lovelace test might be, “Can AI generate something truly original?" And enjoyable, not the proverbial novel typed by a thousand monkeys. Same for movies, music and art. Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute professor Selmer Bringsjord proposed a “(Better) Lovelace" test in 2001 to detect creativity.
What’s really needed is solid definitions of thinking, intelligence and sentience. Computers are already better than humans at many tasks. Unless you’re Rain Man, spreadsheets can add rows of numbers faster than you can. Uber can outperform dispatchers. In 2016 Google showed off a computer that beat humans at the game Go. In 1997 IBM’s Deep Blue beat grandmaster (and Journal contributor) Garry Kasparov in chess by calculating several hundred million potential moves per second. IBM’s Watson even won the TV game “Jeopardy!" Impressive.
But these are finite systems. Let’s call them two-dimensional. Chess has 64 squares and 16 pieces per side with a set of rules. OpenAI’s large language models for ChatGPT have more than a trillion parameters (many of them copyrighted) and massive servers, but it’s still finite. Compute power wins in worlds of defined rules.
But life doesn’t have rules. Humans are 3D, or 4D, or of limitless depth. We have almost infinite choices bound only by moral and religious codes that are often ignored anyway. We have laws to maintain order, but most people have free will to make decisions. A University of Leicester researcher estimates humans make more than 35,000 conscious decisions every day. To emulate humans, a computer would have to compute more than 10 to the 100,000th power moves (roughly 35,000 factorial). Even astronomers don’t think that big.
Critics dismiss generative AI and ChatGPT as “autocompletion" or worse, a “stochastic parrot." It’s way more, finding patterns among thousands of words at a time. But the actual smarts of AI come from the human logic embedded between words and sentences. That’s enough to emulate rudimentary reasoning. And AI’s true power has yet to be fully harnessed. But thinking? Nah. I’m with Turing.
Why? Because life is about change and surprises. Humans are endowed with often conflicting attributes well beyond reasoning: empathy, pleasure, ambition, creativity, emotion, love, loyalty, humor, responsibility, faith, trust, delight, despair, intuition, stubbornness. Add Freudian id and ego, inner voice, self-awareness, soul. True AGI requires emulating all that.
AI’s trajectory is amazing and will outpace humans in many areas, but only those within 2D boundaries. Today’s AI is a pattern-matching megamachine. Sentient? Thinking? It may fool some, but I don’t think we get there. In the movie “Blade Runner," a Voight-Kampff test that checked pulse and pupil dilation distinguished humans from robot replicants. We need that, a foolproof modern Turing or Lovelace test—hint: AI can be bad at puns and paradoxes—before outlandish sentient claims overtake reality.
