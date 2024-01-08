No, AI Machines Can’t Think

In 1950 computing pioneer Alan Turing proposed a simple “Imitation Game" test to answer the question, “Can machines think?" If an interrogator blindly connected to a machine and a human can’t tell the difference based on their answers, then the machine can think. Turing thought that by 2000 machines would be able to imitate humans 70% of the time after five minutes of discussion. He then brushed off his own analysis by saying, “The original question ‘Can machines think?’ I believe to be too meaningless to deserve discussion." Instead, the Turing test simply measured if machines could fool humans. Look up the verb “ape."

