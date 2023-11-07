‘No coding required’: OpenAI now allows users to create their own ChatGPT versions. Here's how it works
OpenAI is rolling out custom versions of its chatbot, ChatGPT, called GPTs, allowing users to create tailored versions for specific purposes. The company is also launching a GPT store to help builders monetize their creations.
OpenAI, the company behind the popular generative AI tool ChatGPT, is now offering users the chance to create their own version of the chatbot called GPTs. OpenAI says users will be able to create their own GPTs and share them publicly, while a GPT store will launch later this month to help verified developers monetise their offering.