OpenAI is rolling out custom versions of its chatbot, ChatGPT, called GPTs, allowing users to create tailored versions for specific purposes. The company is also launching a GPT store to help builders monetize their creations.

OpenAI, the company behind the popular generative AI tool ChatGPT, is now offering users the chance to create their own version of the chatbot called GPTs. OpenAI says users will be able to create their own GPTs and share them publicly, while a GPT store will launch later this month to help verified developers monetise their offering. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a blog post about the release of custom GPTs, OpenAI said: “We’re rolling out custom versions of ChatGPT that you can create for a specific purpose—called GPTs. GPTs are a new way for anyone to create a tailored version of ChatGPT to be more helpful in their daily life, at specific tasks, at work, or at home—and then share that creation with others. For example, GPTs can help you learn the rules to any board game, help teach your kids math, or design stickers."

Speaking at OpenAI's first developer conference - DevDay in San Francisco, CEO Altman said: "Eventually, you'll just ask the computer for what you need, and it'll do all of these tasks for you," {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We really believe that gradual iterative deployment is the best way to address the safety challenges of AI. We think it's especially important to move carefully towards this future." Altman added.

What can the new Custom ChatGPTs do? OpenAI noted that the best version of the GPT will be created within the community. The AI company added that custom GPTs will have access to the Internet, DALL-E and code interpreters. In addition to the built-in capabilities, developers will be able to define custom actions by providing APIs to the GPT.

ChatGPT Enterprise customers can also create a custom version of the ChatGPT that is 'aligned with their business'. These custom GPTs can be used for specific departments or proprietary data sets, says OpenAI, {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Explaining the need for custom GPTs, OpenAI said: “Since launching ChatGPT people have been asking for ways to customize ChatGPT to fit specific ways that they use it. We launched Custom Instructions in July that let you set some preferences, but requests for more control kept coming."

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.