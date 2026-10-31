I was busy minding my own business online when I came across Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on a stage accompanied by four strange little creatures. For all their metallic and plastic appearance, they were utterly adorable. They waddled about like alien ducks, which may be why they’re known as ‘Microducks’. These robots don’t do very much for a living right now, except look really cute and respond to people with irresistible sounds. They obey commands such as sit, stand up and do a somersault, and topple over when asked to take a nap.
Not even enough time to gasp
SummaryWe are being asked to love AI at the same time as we’re being warned about its dire dangers.
I was busy minding my own business online when I came across Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on a stage accompanied by four strange little creatures. For all their metallic and plastic appearance, they were utterly adorable. They waddled about like alien ducks, which may be why they’re known as ‘Microducks’. These robots don’t do very much for a living right now, except look really cute and respond to people with irresistible sounds. They obey commands such as sit, stand up and do a somersault, and topple over when asked to take a nap.
About the Author
Mala Bhargava was among the first journalists in India to write on personal technology, then known as 'home computing'. With Cyber Media she launched the country's first personal tech magazine, Computers@Home, in 1996. She also wrote a tech trends column, That's IT, for Businessworld magazine for 20 years. She has also written for The Hindu BusinessLine and Fortune. Her speciality has always been writing for 'the rest of us' rather than for the tech-savvy. She has a background in psychology which makes it natural for her to write on how technology impacts everyday life. She is currently a Mint contributor, writing on AI in daily life, specifically the chat assistants. She lives in New Delhi.
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