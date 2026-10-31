Not even enough time to gasp

I’m probably not the only one who wanted one of these for no reason at all. And you can get them online. But the idea is to put them in the hands of developers who will give them all sorts of capabilities. That thought made me sit up in alarm and un-want one almost immediately. I’m sure they have the best of intentions, but I had visions of these Microducks waddling about my house, sending photos and information to someone who shouldn’t have access to them.