Nuclear-powered AI: Big Tech’s bold solution or a pipedream?
Katherine Blunt , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 22 Oct 2024, 03:26 PM IST
SummaryAmazon, Google and Microsoft are investing billions in nuclear power, but the projects are years away and rely on unproven technology.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The tech industry is enamored with nuclear power, but for now it will lean heavily on fossil fuels to power its artificial-intelligence boom.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less