Nuclear-powered AI: Big Tech’s bold solution or a pipedream?

Nuclear bonanza

Last week, Google announced the first deal in the U.S. supporting the commercial construction of small modular nuclear reactors, or SMRs, a developing technology aimed at avoiding some of the hurdles associated with building large nuclear-power plants. Under the deal’s terms, Google committed to backing about seven reactors to be built by nuclear-energy startup Kairos Power. The goal is to add 500 megawatts starting at the end of the decade.