Mint Explainer: Does Nvidia’s $5-trillion feat raise the spectre of an AI winter?
Leslie D'Monte 6 min read 02 Nov 2025, 01:38 pm IST
Summary
CEO Jensen Huang recently brushed off bubble concerns, but here’s why growing doubts over the profitability of generative AI and agentic AI projects, and Big Tech’s massive cash burn, may be justified.
Chipmaker Nvidia, the biggest beneficiary of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, became the world’s first company to hit a $5 trillion market cap this month. Analysts now project its valuation could soar to $8-10 trillion by the end of the decade. But with doubts growing over the profitability of generative AI (GenAI) and agentic AI projects, and Big Tech’s massive cash burn, are these forecasts realistic or signs of a looming AI winter?
