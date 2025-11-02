A Wharton study in October found that 75% of large US firms already see a return on investment (ROI) from AI, and four in five expect positive returns in two to three years. Now in its third year, the report noted that two-thirds of firms invest over $5 million a year in GenAI, with more than 10% allocating $20 million or more. Nearly 72% track structured, business-linked ROI metrics such as profitability, throughput and productivity to ensure measurable outcomes.