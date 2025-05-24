What the era of ‘sovereign AI’ means for chip makers

The Trump administration has sharply restricted the ability of U.S. chip makers to sell their wares in China and some other countries. Future sales outside the U.S. could be linked closely to trade deals with individual countries. This new political reality for AI chip companies was highlighted as last week’s deals were timed to coincide with President Trump’s swing through the Middle East. Huang, the CEO who is now a global superstar, even ditched his trademark leather jacket and wore a suit for the occasion.