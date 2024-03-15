Nvidia and AI Have Given the Chip Industry a Lot to Prove

Semi stocks could therefore still be in for some profit-taking. That seems especially likely since five of the most expensive names on the index—those carrying multiples of 40 times earnings and above—are actually projected to see revenues decline this year, according to FactSet estimates. And this doesn’t even include Arm Holdings, which isn’t a part of the index and closed Thursday at more than 87 times forward earnings. The British chip designer returned to the public market in September and has seen a surge of investor interest following comments about its AI business in its most recent earnings report, even though royalties from smartphone sales are currently its biggest revenue driver. The stock has nearly tripled in value from its IPO price.