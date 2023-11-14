Chip giant Nvidia rolled out its top-the-line chipset - H200 - aimed at artificial intelligence work. The upgrade to the already popular H100 chipset will start shipping in the second quarter of 2024 with many major companies like Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure already committing to deploy the chipset next year.

Dion Harris, head of data center product marketing at NVIDIA, was quoted as saying by Bloomberg, “When you look at what’s happening in the market, model sizes are rapidly expanding…It’s another example of us continuing to swiftly introduce the latest and greatest technology."

Nvidia said that the introduction of H200 will lead to perform boost that will include almost doubling the interference speed on Meta's Llama 2 language model while comparing to the H100 chipset.

Nvidia shares gained as much as 1.5% in New York on Monday, making it one of only two large semiconductor stocks to rise. So far this year Nvidia is up more than 200%, making it by far the best performer on the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index.

Performance upgrade in H200:

The major upgrade for the H200 chipset comes in the form of memory, becoming the first GPU to come with HBM3e technology. The H200 comes with 141GB of memory at 4.8 terabytes per second compared to 141 GB memory capacity on the H100.

Competition rises for Nvidia:

Nvidia is currently the undisputed market leader in the AI chips segment and controls around 80% of the global market for the chips in this segment.

However, competition is slowing rising for Nvidia with Advanced Micro Devices looking to announce its AI chip M1300 to the market in the fourth quarter while Intel claiming that its Gaudi 2 chipset is faster than the incumbent H100 chipset by Nvidia, reported Bloomberg. Moreover, a Reuters report earlier had noted that even Nvidia's regular customers like ChatGPT maker OpenAI is considering manufacturing its own chipset and are even evaluating a potential acquisition target.

