Nvidia announces its top-end AI chip H200. A look at what's changed
Nvidia's H200 chipset, set to ship in Q2 2024, will bring performance boost, including almost doubling the interference speed on Meta's Llama 2 language model compared to the H100 chipset.
Chip giant Nvidia rolled out its top-the-line chipset - H200 - aimed at artificial intelligence work. The upgrade to the already popular H100 chipset will start shipping in the second quarter of 2024 with many major companies like Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure already committing to deploy the chipset next year.