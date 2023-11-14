Nvidia's H200 chipset, set to ship in Q2 2024, will bring performance boost, including almost doubling the interference speed on Meta's Llama 2 language model compared to the H100 chipset.

Chip giant Nvidia has unveiled its top-of-the-range chipset - the H200 - aimed at artificial intelligence work. The upgrade to the already popular H100 chipset will start shipping in the second quarter of 2024, with many major companies such as Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure already committing to using the chipset next year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dion Harris, head of data centre product marketing at NVIDIA, was quoted by Bloomberg as saying: “When you look at what’s happening in the market, model sizes are rapidly expanding…It’s another example of us continuing to swiftly introduce the latest and greatest technology."

Nvidia said that the introduction of the H200 will lead to a performance boost that will include almost doubling the interference speed on Meta's Llama 2 language model when compared to the H100 chipset. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following the launch of the H200 chipset, Nvidia shares rose as much as 1.5% in New York, one of only two semiconductor stocks to rise, Bloomberg reported. Nvidia shares are up around 200% this year, the best performer on the Philadelphia Stock Exchange's semiconductor index.

Performance upgrade in H200: The major upgrade for the H200 chipset comes in the form of memory, becoming the first GPU to come with HBM3e technology. The H200 comes with 141GB of memory at 4.8 terabytes per second compared to 141 GB memory capacity on the H100.

Competition rises for Nvidia: Nvidia is currently the undisputed market leader in the AI chips segment and controls around 80% of the global market for the chips in this segment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, competition is slowing rising for Nvidia with Advanced Micro Devices looking to announce its AI chip M1300 to the market in the fourth quarter while Intel claiming that its Gaudi 2 chipset is faster than the incumbent H100 chipset by Nvidia, reported Bloomberg. Moreover, a Reuters report earlier had noted that even Nvidia's regular customers like ChatGPT maker OpenAI is considering manufacturing its own chipset and are even evaluating a potential acquisition target.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.