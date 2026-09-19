NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang rejects ‘AI will end the world’ claim, yet cautions ‘we should go as fast as we can but...’

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang rejected the viral claim backed by the leaders of tech giants Anthropic, OpenAI and Google DeepMind, and said, "I completely disagree that AI is going to destroy." He said the claim that AI would end the world "makes no sense to me."

Speaking to CBS News Sunday Morning, Huang endorsed US President Trump, who had said that fears about dangers of AI are a hoax. He firmly reiterated that fears of AI precipitating an extinction-level event are completely unfounded.

"I completely disagree that AI is going to destroy, is going to be the end of the world in 2030...," Huang told CBS's senior business and technology correspondent Jo Ling Kent in the interview.

"I believe the claims of the end of the world stirring fear across America and the people who are doing it makes no sense to me. So they must be doing it for ulterior reasons," he said.

"Maybe it's political, maybe it's otherwise, maybe it's just attention-grabbing, maybe so that they could get a great interview with you. I don't know what is the reason for it, but how ever it's characterized, 2030 is not going to be the end of the world. There is zero percent chance that's going to be the end of the world," Huang was quoted as saying.

Jensen Huang says 'We should go as fast as we can' Huang said he believes the AI industry needs to push ahead with development, keeping the safety of products in mind.

"We should go as fast as we can irrespective of anybody else...We're going to go as fast as we can, but we would never ever, and never should, ship products before they're ready, deliver products that are unsafe...And nobody's expecting us to do that. But everybody's expecting us to succeed and help America be as prosperous as possible," he told CBS News.

Jensen Huang's remarks came amid a debate over the threat of an extinction-level event triggered by AI.

The origin of the debate On September 9, a former researcher at Anthropic and OpenAI, Jacob Coxon, claimed in a post on X, "The people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade."

Following Coxon's remarks, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei advocated for slowing down the pace of AI model development, saying that if unchecked, this could outrun human ability to control such systems.

“We must slow the pace at which we improve the capabilities of AI models...My first concern is that, since roughly this summer, AI has been advancing drastically faster, driven primarily by AI’s growing ability to build the next generation of AI,” Dario wrote in an essay on September 12.

He added, “This dynamic is called recursive self-improvement, and it is starting to happen across the industry, including at Anthropic, as we and others have described. Left unchecked, it could outrun our ability to understand and control these systems, and so must be pursued very carefully, if at all.”

Amodei's line of thought has also found endorsement from OpenAI's Sam Altman and Google's Demis Hassabis.

Demis Hassabis, the co-founder and chair of Google DeepMind and the chief scientist of Alphabet, stated on X, “Dario's essay points towards the right path forward. The details need working through, but the direction is correct for meeting this critical moment. This is also why we recently put out our proposal for an industry-wide standards body for frontier AI.”

OpenAI chief Sam Altman agreed with Amodei and pledged to adopt the suggestion of "independent evaluators with employee-like access."

"I agree with Dario that we need to pace the frontier. This has been a primary topic of discussions we've had at OpenAI in recent weeks," Altman said.

"Committing to having independent evaluators with employee-like access is a great idea, and we will do the same. We'll have more to share soon," he added.