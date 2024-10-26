Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reveals PM Modi’s early push for AI left him surprised: ‘About 6 years ago…’

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang also said that he was surprised to hear that because ‘it was long before anybody was talking about artificial intelligence’

Livemint
Updated26 Oct 2024, 05:21 PM IST
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.(via REUTERS)

Jensen Huang, chief executive officer (CEO) of artificial intelligence (AI) giant Nvidia, has revealed that six years ago Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to address his cabinet on AI, said a report by India Today.

"About 6 years ago, when I first met Modi Ji, he asked me to meet his cabinet and address them about artificial intelligence," Jensen Huang said, as per the India Today report.

The Nvidia CEO also said that he was surprised to hear that because "it was long before anybody was talking about artificial intelligence".

 

He made the comments during his recent meeting with Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai.

Further, Huang said that during his last India visit, PM Modi had told him that it makes complete sense that India should manufacture its own AI, instead of outsourcing data to import intelligence.

According to the report, Huang recently had said that India needed to stop providing its labour for software development done elsewhere.

"Why export the labour while the software is built elsewhere? Why not manufacture the intelligence here and then export it.”

"You have the data, energy, and the infrastructure. You have the critical ingredients in the country to be able to harvest the raw data, and transform it into intelligence," he added. "There are many Indians out there who will enjoy Hindi on their phone, everywhere around the world. Those token should be manufactured here (India). That intelligence should be manufactured here."

Chipmaking giant Nvidia has inked several strategic partnerships with Indian enterprises, signalling its commitment to harnessing India's vast potential in artificial intelligence and data ecosystem.

Huang was in India recently for the Nvidia AI Summit held in Mumbai.

Among the several tech enthusiasts, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was also present at the event.

To Kumar’s question on impact of Artificial Intelligence on jobs, Huang said AI will not impact jobs directly but the one who does not use the tools to improve his work efficiency will surely be impacted by the one who does.

First Published:26 Oct 2024, 05:21 PM IST
