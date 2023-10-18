Hello User
Business News/ Ai / Artificial Intelligence/  Nvidia, Foxconn to Develop New Class of Data Centers Focused on AI

Nvidia, Foxconn to Develop New Class of Data Centers Focused on AI

Kosaku Narioka ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal )

Chip maker Nvidia is expanding its partnership with Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group, and aims to develop a new class of data centers that can power artificial-intelligence services.

Foxconn Chairman Young Liu and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speak during Foxconn’s annual Tech Day in Taipei, Taiwan. PHOTO: ANN WANG/REUTERS

U.S.-based Nvidia said that Foxconn—formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry—will use its technology to build data centers that can help digitalize manufacturing, and develop AI-powered electric vehicles and robotics, among other applications.

“Working closely with Nvidia, Foxconn is expected to build a large number of systems based on Nvidia CPUs [central processing units], GPUs [graphics processing unit] and networking for its global customer base," the companies said in a statement.

Foxconn customers can use Nvidia’s technology to deliver generative AI services, as well as use simulations to speed up the training of autonomous machines, including industrial robots and self-driving cars, the U.S. company said.

Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang announced the partnership alongside his counterpart at Foxconn, Young Liu, at the Hon Hai Tech Day in Taipei on Wednesday.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 01:51 PM IST
