Why the Nvidia-Groq deal is adding fuel to the debate on AI valuations

Circular deals

Companies have committed billions to AI infrastructure through deals that increasingly blur the line between investment and vendor financing. In September 2025, Nvidia announced plans to deploy up to $100 billion in AI data centre capacity for OpenAI, contingent on OpenAI buying millions of Nvidia chips as the systems are built. And in October, OpenAI entered into a deal with AMD that grants OpenAI warrants for up to a 10% stake in the chip company, vesting as it deploys AMD processors.