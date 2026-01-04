On Christmas Eve, Nvidia announced a deal to license technology, acquire assets, and hire key team members from AI chip startup Groq. Valued at $20 billion, the deal is one of the largest in the sector and has reignited concerns about a possible AI investment bubble and ‘circular financing’ by companies in the space.
Why the Nvidia-Groq deal is adding fuel to the debate on AI valuations
