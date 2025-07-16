Nvidia's Jensen Huang says AI ‘fundamental like electricity’, praises Chinese models as ‘catalyst for global progress’

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang praised Chinese developed artificial intelligence models such as DeepSeek as “world-class” and asserted that AI is now “fundamental like electricity”, Reuters reported

Speaking at the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing today, on July 16, Huang added that China's open-source AI is a “catalyst for global progress”, as per an AFP report.

“AI is transforming every industry, from scientific research and healthcare to energy, transportation and logistics,” Huang stated.

“AI powers Chinese platforms like Tencent… Models developed in China like DeepSeek, Alibaba and Tencent are world-class,” he said, adding that AI today “is fundamental infrastructure, like electricity”.

(This is a developing story, more updates coming…)