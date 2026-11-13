Nvidia processors power Chinese AI data centre projects worth $3 billion despite US export controls: Report

China has developed artificial intelligence (AI) computing projects worth more than $3 billion that rely on Nvidia processors restricted by the United States, highlighting the continued dependence of Chinese developers on American chip technology despite tightening export controls.

The projects span major coastal technology centres as well as remote western provinces, underscoring how deeply Nvidia's processors remain embedded in China's expanding AI infrastructure, according to a Reuters report.

The developments come even as Nvidia has indicated that US export restrictions have effectively shut the company out of China's AI data-centre market, the world's second-largest economy.

The reliance on restricted processors also exposes Chinese developers to potential supply disruptions, construction delays and higher costs as Washington tightens restrictions on advanced semiconductor exports.

Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang, a vocal advocate of easing export restrictions, resigned as chief executive over a scandal.

Huang's departure could deepen vulnerabilities for Chinese companies exposed to potential delays and supply disruptions as US curbs tighten.

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Chinese AI Projects Specify Nvidia H100 and H200 Chips Several major computing infrastructure projects across China have specifically identified Nvidia's H100 and H200 processors in their development plans.

In Fujian province, a proposed AI computing centre worth 6.2 billion yuan ($873 million) in Xianyou county is seeking commercial partners. The facility plans to use Nvidia H100 processors to support large-scale AI development.

In northwestern Shaanxi province, state-owned engineering group Sinomach said a subsidiary had secured a contract linked to a 3 billion yuan computing centre project that specifies Nvidia H100 and H200 chips.

Another project in northeastern Jilin province involves an investment of 2.26 billion yuan. A government prospectus issued in April said the facility would combine Nvidia H100 processors with domestically developed chips. The developer expects bank loans to fund approximately 80% of the investment.

Meanwhile, a 1.5 billion yuan computing infrastructure project in Inner Mongolia proposes installing 625 Nvidia H200 servers. Chinese industry reports in June indicated that construction had started on two buildings during the first phase.

Construction Contracts Awarded for Nvidia-Based Facilities Some Chinese AI computing projects have progressed beyond the planning stage, with construction contracts already awarded.

In northwestern Gansu province, a local company awarded a construction contract worth 1.16 billion yuan in July for a computing centre expected to house approximately 3,072 Nvidia processors.

Tender documents specified Nvidia H100 and H200 hardware for the facility.

The contract was awarded to a consortium led by a subsidiary of state-owned Shaanxi Construction Engineering. However, the documents did not establish whether the processors had been delivered.

Chinese Facilities Already Operating Restricted Nvidia Chips Several computing facilities in China are already using Nvidia processors that face US export restrictions.

The Wuxi municipal government in eastern Jiangsu province announced in March 2025 that a computing cluster equipped with Nvidia H800 processors had become operational.

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In Fujian province, Shanghai-listed Damingcheng disclosed in June that a computing venture had established an H800-based cluster. The venture had signed a computing-services agreement initially valued at 759 million yuan, although the contract was subsequently terminated before completion.

Demand for Nvidia processors also extends to smaller purchases by academic and research institutions.

Shenzhen University awarded a contract for three Nvidia H100 processors in September, while US-blacklisted Northwestern Polytechnical University purchased two H200 chips the following month, according to a separate Reuters report.

US Export Restrictions Create Supply Chain Risks The projects highlight the challenges facing Chinese developers that have incorporated restricted American processors into their AI infrastructure plans.

Any further tightening of US export controls could disrupt chip supplies, delay construction schedules and increase project costs. Developers may also be forced to redesign facilities around domestically manufactured alternatives.