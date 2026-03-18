Nvidia has secured authorization from Beijing to market its second-tier artificial intelligence processors within China and is currently developing a specialized version of the Groq AI chip for the Chinese sector, according to Reuters.
This significant regulatory clearance allows the American semiconductor giant to restart shipments of the H200 series. These chips have become a central point of tension in U.S.-China diplomatic relations, representing a market that previously accounted for 13% of Nvidia's global earnings.
While American authorities approved the exports and Chinese corporations showed robust interest, the primary obstacle to delivering the H200 hardware has been Beijing’s own reluctance to permit the imports.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.