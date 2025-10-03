Delays to Trump’s UAE chips deal frustrate Nvidia’s Jensen Huang

The U.A.E. is progressing ahead with its agreement using a 1:1 ratio of the nation’s investment in the U.S. in exchange for billions of dollars worth of Nvidia’s chips, the senior administration official said. At least $1 billion will be sent from the U.A.E. to the U.S. in exchange for at least $1 billion worth of Nvidia chips by the end of the year, according to the official. The U.A.E. would have to pay separately for the chips, some other people said.